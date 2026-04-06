Nothing is pulling the plug on its CMF Watch app. Last week, the London-based company shared an update on its Nothing Community page reminding users that it is discontinuing the app. Furthermore, the brand explained that it will be transitioning to the Nothing X app for pairing and connecting with CMF Watches. This change is slated for 19 July 2026.

As such, users are urged to transfer their data from the CMF Watch app to the Nothing X app. The company recommends migrating before the aforementioned date to ease the transition. To do so, the user must first log into the Nothing X app using the same account. After that, they must connect their watch and select “Data Migration”.

This will transfer the existing data into the app. As per the post, information like workout records and fitness goals will be carried over. Other than that, sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress data will be transferred to the new app. For those with the Watch Pro 2, active score and training load will also move over.

However, not all data will not transfer to the new app. Users will have to re-enter details like nickname, avatar, height, weight, and female health data. Moreover, watch faces not make the jump either.

It is worth noting that once the user has initiated the migration process, their existing CMF Watch app account will be deactivated. Therefore, they will not be able to access the account or re-download the app.

According to Nothing, the CMF Watch app will be completely removed from the play store by the end of the year. That said, the company has already removed it from app store listings.

(Source: Nothing)