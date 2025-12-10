Garmin has refreshed its lineup of compact satellite communicators with the inReach Mini 3 Plus. Designed for explorers wandering beyond cell coverage, the portable device sports an impact-resistant design that can withstand extreme temperatures.

The inReach Mini 3 Plus comes with a colour touchscreen display, as well as a built-in speaker and microphone. For communication, it offers global coverage via the iridium satellite network and pairs with the Garmin Messenger app.

One of the highlights of the device is its voice messaging capabilities. It allows users to exchange 30-second voice messages. Additionally, it comes with voice message transcription, so users can read message transcripts directly on the device. Beyond that, the communicator comes with photo sharing capabilities.

Moreover, the inReach Mini 3 Plus supports touchscreen texting, allowing for messages of up to 1,600 characters. Users can also send emojis and reactions, as well as initiate group chats. Aside from that, the device offers LiveTrack location sharing, which includes information like distance, time and elevation. However, it is worth noting that an active inReach satellite subscription is needed for this feature.

Naturally, the communicator comes with safety features. In emergency situations, users can send an interactive SOS message to the global Garmin Response centre. This feature supports both voice and photo messages. Once an SOS is triggered, response coordinators will be in touch with the users, their emergency contacts, search and rescue organizations, as well as other resources.

As for battery life, Garmin claims the device can last up to 350 hours with 10-minute inReach tracking. Other features include an IP67 rating.

The Garmin inReach Mini 3 Plus retails for RM2,249. There is also the slightly cheaper inReach Mini 3, which comes with a RM1,999 price tag but does not feature voice and photo messaging capabilities. Both models will be available exclusively at Garmin Brand Stores.

(Source: Garmin press release)