The Razer Boomslang was the brand’s first mouse, which it dubs the world’s first gaming mouse on occasion. Depending on your perspective, it is technically older than the company itself, with a CE re-release in 2007. Now, for the 20th anniversary of its current iteration, the company is bringing it back. And to make it special, only a limited number of them will be made.

So what’s new with this edition of the Razer Boomslang? Essentially everything that the company has to offer. This means the latest optical sensor for up to 45,000 DPI, and HyperPolling wireless tech for 8,000 Hz polling rate. And of course, optical switches, now in their fourth generation, to ensure faster actuation times and a longer lifespan.

Leaning into the special nature of the Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition is the excessive 9-zone Razer Chroma lighting and underglow. On a more functional level, it also has eight programmable buttons. Though while there’s at least one side button on each side owing to its ambidextrous design, it’s unclear where the remaining three buttons are. Probably worth mentioning is that it is also depicted as coming with a Mouse Dock Pro for its charging needs.

Bafflingly, Razer has decided to give the 20th Anniversary Edition Boomslang PU leather wrappings for its two main buttons, as well as the lower back bit. Sure, it arguably boosts the aesthetics of the mouse, but the material tend to flake and disintegrate over time. As such, it’s probably something you keep on display rather than use on the regular.

And that may be by design, as there will only be 1337 units of the Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition worldwide. It also helps that the company explicitly mentions that the mouse is “reserved exclusively for collectors who demand a piece of gaming heritage”. Each will come with its own serial number indicating which of the 1337 units that it is.

Unfortunately for such collectors though, “more information, including pricing and availability, will be revealed soon”. If you want to be among the 1337 owners, you can register your interest in advance by hitting this link.