Earlier in the month, IQOO said that it was bringing the self-named IQOO 15 onto our shores, but fell short of providing a specific date for the event. Until now.

The vivo sub-brand has officially confirmed that the phone will launch on 9 December. As a quick primer, the phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with the company’s Q3 gaming chip. In China, the iQOO 15 comes with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Meanwhile, storage ranges from 256GB to 1TB of storage. That said, all the options may not be available here.

Like its Chinese counterpart, the IQOO 15 will ship with Android 16 out of the box, and with its own OriginOS 6 UI. Other features include a 7,000mAh BlueVolt battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

In conjunction with the launch, IQOO is offering a online exclusive Early Bird Sales Promotion, starting today till 8 December. Customers who preorder the phone will receive free gifts worth RM1,370, including a RM100 Trade-in E-Voucher, a phone casing, the IQOO Buds Air, and gaming Fingersleeves. All while stocks last, of course. Lastly, early bird customers will also receive a two year extended warranty and screen crack warranty.