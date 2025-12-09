Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 17 alongside its Pro variants in China back in September. While the brand has yet to divulge any details on a global launch, the flagship phone’s international debut may just be on the horizon.

According to leakster Abhishek Yadav, Xiaomi might be planning to release the global version of the handset sometime in January 2026. It is worth noting that the Xiaomi 15 made its debut in international markets in March. So, if the post proves to be accurate, we may end up seeing the Xiaomi 17 sooner than initially anticipated.

Further adding weight to this claim is a Geekbench listing for a Xiaomi phone with the model number 25113PN0EG. This is likely the global version of the Xiaomi 17. As per the listing, the device’s specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, as well as 12GB of RAM.

As for the other details, the handset is expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart. Therefore, it will likely feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. Aside from that, it will run on Android 16 via HyperOS 3. On the imaging end, we can probably expect a triple 50MP rear camera setup, as well as a 50MP selfie snapper.

(Source: Abhishek Yadav via X, Geekbench)