In light of the skyrocketing prices of memory and storage components for PC, AMD is now set to follow suit (somewhat) and is raising the price of its Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs. Specifically, it’s upping the price tag for all models by US$10 (~RM41) per 8GB.

Unsurprisingly, the rising costs will ultimately be passed down to the consumer, along with an additional price that is scheduled for January 2026. Understandably, the pricing will differ based on the amount of VRAM each GPU has; many of the Radeon RX 9000 Series come with 16GB variants, including the 9070 XT and 9060 XT, so it wouldn’t be surprising for those models to see a price hike of US$20 (~RM82).

This is, in essence, a good compromise, given the current state of memory prices. In this case, AMD merely has to raise the prices for VRAM on its Radeon RX 9000 Series, rather than consider the possibility of halting the provision of the module along with its GPU die to AIB partners, which is an option that its green rival, NVIDIA is rumoured to be strongly considering to save on cost.

Having said that, AMD’s Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs still remain some of the more affordable GPUs, in a market dominated by its rival, offering some really decent performance, both per watt and per ringgit.

(Source: Tom’s Hardware)