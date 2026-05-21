AMD confirmed that its Ryzen AI Max 400 Series, also known by its codename Gorgon Halo, will indeed support up to 192GB unified memory. Not only that, but the APU will also be capable of allocating up to 160GB as VRAM.

The confirmation was made by AMD during its presentation of its Ryzen AI Halo workstation. That machine, by the way, is powered by the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, comes with up to 128GB LPDDR5x-8000 Unified Memory, up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage, a 120W TDP, and a steep US$3,999 (~RM15,876) price tag. We don’t think we need to get into the performance of the Max+ 395, but in this context, the APU and its platform support Windows and Linux, ROCm, as well as outputs 60 TFLOPs RDNA 3.5 graphics performance.

Basically, it’s a workstation that is tailored for mostly AI specific tasks, with the capability of running up to 200 billion parametres locally. Unironically, AMD says that the AI Halo workstation is a direct competitor of the NVIDIA DGX Spark.

Getting back to the Ryzen AI Max 400 Series, it’s widely believed that the series will just be a refresh of the current AI Max 300 Series APU, also known as Strix Halo. That said, AMD’s own slide confirms that Gorgon Halo will feature CPUs with up to 16-cores and 32-threads, boost clocks of up to 5.2GHz, 55 TOPs from the XDNA2 NPU, and 40 TOPs from the same RDNA3.5 compute Units with up to a 3GHz boost clock. So yeah, it definitely sounds like a refresh of the current Halo generation, just with slightly higher clocks in some areas over its direct predecessor.

It should also be pointed out that AMD’s confirmation on Gorgon Halo also means that its arrival in the mobile space is clearly imminent. Much like its rival, NVIDIA, AMD never really speaks on unfinished products and rumours, so the fact that it is openly giving credence to the chipset points to it coming soon. Hopefully, by this year.

(Source: AMD, Videocardz)