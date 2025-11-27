WhatsApp has confirmed a major policy shift that will block the use of any non-Meta AI chatbot inside the messaging app starting 15 January 2026. The updated terms of service explicitly prohibit third-party AI assistants, meaning users will no longer be able to access ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot or similar services through WhatsApp once the cutoff date arrives.

The only exception applies to businesses that rely on AI tools to assist customers on WhatsApp. These setups will still be allowed, but only under strict usage limits defined by WhatsApp’s updated Business Solution Terms. All other forms of AI chatbot integrations will be removed.

WhatsApp’s revised terms lay out exactly how the new restrictions will work. In summary, the company now bars AI providers, including developers of large language models, generative AI platforms, and similar technologies, from offering AI functionality inside the platform when it is the primary feature being delivered. While businesses may still use an AI provider as a third-party service, they are prohibited from allowing any Business Solution Data to be used to create, train, or improve external AI models. Only fine-tuning an internal, business-exclusive model is permitted, and any breach of these rules may lead to account termination.

OpenAI was the first to announce that ChatGPT would leave WhatsApp, confirming last month that the departure was triggered by Meta’s policy changes. Microsoft issued a similar statement this week, stating that Copilot will also be withdrawn from the platform for the same reason. WhatsApp users who rely on ChatGPT will be able to migrate their chat history before support ends, while Copilot users won’t have that option.

