ASUS Malaysia is officially bringing its 2025 version of the ROG XG Mobile into the country. The latest iteration of the external GPU or eGPU, features a new design while acting as powerhouse accessory, initially for this year’s ROG Flow Z13 but also for ASUS’ Ally X and Xbox Ally Series gaming handhelds.

First unveiled at CES 2025, the new ROG XG Mobile features a new semi-transparent shell, while still offering a whole suite of I/O ports. Specifically, the new external dock features a Thunderbolt 5 USB-C port that also supports USB4, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2, an HDMI 2.1 FRL port, one DisplayPort 2.1 port, a Gigabit LAN port, one SDCard reader, and a power connector.

1 of 4 - +

Like its predecessor, the XG Mobile 2025 also comes with a kickstand with a redesigned hinge. Oh, and ASUS is also provide a new separate stand, providing a more uniform look.

Internally, the eGPU model that we’re getting is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU, meaning you get 12GB GDDR7 of graphics memory, running on a 192-bit memory, up to 2.2GHz boost clock, and a peak TGP of 115W when running on a full load. For power, the XG Mobile runs on a built-in 330W PSU.

The ASUS ROG XG Mobile 2025 is already available and retails at RM6,299. The eGPU comes with a power cord and Thunderbolt 5 cable.