For quite a while, Huawei had been the only brand to release a tri-fold smartphone. Of course, the recent release of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold changed that. And now, it seems Xiaomi is looking to join the fray as a new contender. Apparently, the brand’s take on the tri-fold has appeared on the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) database.

As spotted by XiaomiTime, a new certification listing features a device with the model number 2608BPX34C. While this alone does not say anything about the device itself, the outlet notes that Xiaomi is planning to launch three new foldables next year. Of the three, two models will reportedly debut in the first quarter of 2026. Apparently, these will be a book-style device called Xiaomi 17 Fold, and the successor to the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2.

Meanwhile, the third foldable device is slated for the third quarter of the year and may be called the Xiaomi Mix Trifold. This is speculated to be the model featured in the GSMA database.

Admittedly, this does seem like a pretty big leap, especially when the only available information here is a model number. However, Xiaomi has been toying with the idea of a tri-fold smartphone, as evidenced by a patent filing. Said patent includes renders of the device, which apparently follows the folding scheme of Huawei’s Mate XT models.

As for its other specifications, it could feature a triple camera setup and an 8-series Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Beyond that, not much else is known about the device. For now, it’s also unclear if it will make an appearance outside of China, seeing as Xiaomi decided not to launch the Mix Flip 2 internationally.

(Source: XiaomiTime, GSMArena)