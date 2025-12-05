Anthony Loke, Malaysia Transport Minister, and Jeffrey Siow, Singapore’s Acting Transport Minister and Senior Minister of State for Finance, have signed an additional agreement for the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link. The signing took place in the presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the 12th Malaysia–Singapore Annual Leaders’ Retreat.

The purpose of the supplementary agreement was to finalise the arrangements for the co-located immigration facilities under the project. Earlier, Loke clarified that co-location refers to Malaysian and Singaporean immigration officers operating within the same building or complex, allowing travellers to clear both countries’ immigration checks at a single point.

To recap, the first phase of testing of the RTS is set to take place this month as well, as stated by Loke during his visit to the site at the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQ) Complex in Bukit Chagar. The Transport Minister also said that structural work for both the Bukit Chagar Station and the ICQ Complex has been completed. The RTS Link, connecting Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North in Singapore, is expected to be completed by 31 December 2026, with operations set to begin in January 2027.

Anwar also touched on the congestion issue at the border crossing, stating that it has to be addressed immediately. He added that both nations have discussed improving the cross-border taxi scheme to enhance convenience for travellers.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)