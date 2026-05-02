Cross-border taxi services between Malaysia and Singapore are set for a notable update, with both governments agreeing to expand the number of designated pick-up and drop-off points. The enhancement takes effect on 4 May 2026, following coordination between Malaysia’s and Singapore’s Ministries of Transport, as well as the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

The revised scheme increases the number of pick-up and drop-off points to four locations per side, offering more flexibility while maintaining controlled operating conditions. In Johor, the designated locations are Larkin Terminal, Toppen Shopping Centre (IKEA Tebrau), Mid Valley Southkey, and Angsana Johor Bahru Mall. Meanwhile, Singapore’s approved locations include Ban San Street Terminal, Century Square Shopping Mall, Joo Koon MRT station, and VivoCity. Despite the expansion, taxis are still restricted to operating strictly within these fixed points, with direct home pick-ups and drop-offs not permitted under the standard scheme.

Additional requirements remain in place for operators on both sides. Vehicles must not exceed 10 years of age, and Malaysian taxis entering Singapore must be equipped with systems such as the ERP2 barrier-free toll payment system.

Grab Introduces Cross-Border Ride-Hailing Pilot

Alongside the updated framework, Grab has become the first operator to receive the Cross-Border Ride-Hail Service Operator Licence (CRSOL). This allows its taxi arm, GrabCab, to pilot a new app-based booking service for cross-border journeys.

Branded as Cross-Border JB-SG (Beta), the service enables advance bookings between 12 hours and up to seven days. Unlike the conventional scheme, Grab’s pilot allows passengers to book door-to-door rides from anywhere in Singapore to selected areas in Johor, including Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai, and Senai. However, return trips remain subject to fixed-point pick-up rules, in line with current bilateral regulations.

Grab says fares will be fixed upfront, referencing existing cross-border taxi pricing. Current starting rates are listed at SGD80 for trips from Singapore to Johor, and from RM240 for journeys originating in Malaysia. The company is also offering introductory discounts of up to 20% during the pilot phase.

The service includes options for four- and six-seater vehicles, including premium models, and retains Grab’s standard safety features such as trip monitoring, emergency SOS, and audio recording safeguards. Insurance coverage has also been extended to account for cross-border travel.

Limited Rollout, More Operators Expected

The pilot will roll out gradually from 4 May, with Grab onboarding licensed cross-border taxi drivers from both Singapore and Malaysia. Authorities have indicated that up to 300 licences will be issued to drivers in each country in 2026, suggesting that more operators could join the scheme over time.

It should also be noted that Kummute also introduced its own cross-border taxi booking feature via its app last year, developed in collaboration with taxi associations from both countries. The service allowed users to book rides from anywhere in Peninsular Malaysia and Singapore, although drop-off points were initially restricted to Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru and Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore, with fares paid digitally through the platform and supporting both Ringgit and Singapore Dollar transactions.

(Source: MOT Singapore / Grab press release)