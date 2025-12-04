Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has unveiled the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC Night Series to the local market. This model, which is based on the standard Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, comes with refined luxury and sportiness to the sedan.

Design-wise, compared to the normal model, the Night Series looks more aggressive and sportier with added elements starting with rose-gold detailing in the ‘Digital Light’ headlights and dark metallic chrome accents that add subtle highlights, while the car’s stretched profile is sharpened by blacked-out twin tailpipes. Signature Maybach cues take on a darker edge with shadow-gloss finishes applied across the exterior.

This finish can be seen on the grille and bumper, the door handles, the C-pillar emblem, and the rear badging. High-gloss black trim on the beltline, window surrounds, B-pillars, and mirrors deepens the stealthy look. Exclusive touches round out the package, including illuminated ‘Maybach Night Series’ door sills and 20-inch black and dark-shadow 7-spoke alloys with aerodynamic inserts.

Inside, the Maybach S 580 4MATIC Night Series carries its dark, refined theme into the cabin. Black Pearl nappa leather seats and “Garnet Glow” ambient lighting set a warm, modern tone, while dark brown open-pore walnut wood in a herringbone pattern adds a touch of handcrafted luxury. The centre console’s black crystal-look finish, subtly embossed with a Maybach pattern, reinforces the bespoke feel. Dark shadow gloss surrounds the front and rear air vents, unifying the cabin’s aesthetic. True to the Night Series’ “Black labels and backlights” motto, a mystical start-up animation on the user interface completes the experience.

In terms of performance, there seems to be no change, as the sedan features the same 4-litre engine with an output of 370 kW of power and 700 Nm of torque. It is paired with an electric motor that produces 17 kW and 205 Nm. It has a top speed of 250 km/h and completes the century sprint in 4.8 seconds.

With all of these added elements, the Maybach S 580 4MATIC Night Series comes with a hefty price tag of RM2,404,888, which is RM209,000 more compared to the standard model. Additionally, the customer has the choice of customising the sedan via the Mercedes-Benz car configurator at www.mercedes-benz.com.my/maybach-s-class .

(Source: Mercedes-Benz Malaysia press release)