Grab Malaysia has unveiled GrabAssist, its new dedicated service for passengers requiring mobility support and accessibility assistance, including Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens, as well as individuals using personal mobility aids. This service aims to provide an accessible transport option for an underserved market.

GrabAssist involves a collaboration with NGOs such as MFD and Persatuan Pemandu e-Hailing OKU Fizikal Malaysia (PPEOFM). According to Grab, the program will begin with nearly 100 driver-partners who have undergone specialised training.

This training allows these driver-partners to not only handle mobility devices like wheelchairs and walkers, but also provide professional and empathetic support. Beyond that, the drivers are equipped with GrabAssist kits, which include in-car flip cards for easier communication.

To use the service, the passenger must first head to the Transport section of the Grab app, then tap on the Advance Booking tile. As usual, the user must enter their desired pickup and drop-off locations, then choose the date and time for the ride. From there, the passenger can select “Assist” from the list of services and confirm their booking.

At the moment, passengers can only access GrabAssist through Advance Booking. This is to ensure that a suitable vehicle and trained driver-partner can be assigned at the required time. Moreover, GrabAssist is currently only available in Klang Valley, although the company plans to expand the service to more locations.

As part of the launch, Grab is offering a RM14 discount on every GrabAssist ride. To enjoy this discount, the passenger must click on the “Offers” button to add the promo. The offer will run from now until 17 December 2025, and is only available for eligible passengers.

(Source: Grab press release)