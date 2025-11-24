Grab Malaysia is rolling out a new Book Table feature, tailored for customers who want to Dine Out. In short, the app now allows you to make a reservation at participating restaurants via the Grab app.

The function of Book Table is pretty much self-explanatory. You open the app, tap on the Dine Out option, and proceed to choose from a list of restaurants that have opted to be part of the feature.

“At Grab, we continue to look for ways to enhance convenience and empower consumers in their daily lives. With Book Table, dining out becomes as seamless as ordering in. Consumers can now discover restaurants, view menus and reviews, and secure a reservation instantly within the same app – all while earning GrabCoins too. It’s a natural extension of Grab’s mission to make every moment, from mealtime to mobility, simpler and more valuable,” Tan Jiong Jian, Director of Commercial and Deliveries, Grab Malaysia said.

At current, the Book Tablet function is currently available with participating merchant-partners within the Klang Valley, but Grab is planning on expanding the feature to more cities over the coming months. In celebration of the rollout, the ride sharing app is also offering consumers 150 GrabCoins for every successful table booked through Dine Out.

(Source: Grab PR)