Nubia has had multiple clamshell-type foldables now in its Flip series of phones. But it has only recently released its first book-style foldable, dubbed simply the Fold. GSMArena found the phone on a listing by Japanese telco Y!mobile, complete with its spec sheet and price for said market.

The Nubia Fold features an 8-inch 2,480 x 2,200 primary display, with a 6.5-inch 2,748 x 1,172 cover screen, with both support 120Hz refresh rates. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Powering the foldable is a 6,560 mAh battery with 55W charging.

For its cameras, the Nubia Fold features a 50MP main + 50MP wide-angle +5MP macro combo as its primary setup. Front-facing shooters come in 20MP units, one for each screen. On software, it runs Android 15, with some apps also supporting split view mode on the main display. Then there are the obligatory AI features like call translation and simultaneous interpretation. The whole package is wrapped with an IP54 rating, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

According to the report, the Nubia Fold has a price tag of JPY178,560 (~RM4,731), and is only available in black. Despite the listing, availability only starts on 4 December. No word on a wider release, but said report also speculates that it would make its way to more markets in 2026.

(Source: Y!mobile, Nubia Japan, GSMArena)