CelcomDigi has announced that it has accepted new spectrum assignments from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). More specifically, the telco has received assignments of 2x5MHz in the 1800MHz spectrum frequency band and 2×20 MHz of the 2600MHz spectrum frequency band.

These took effect on 30 November, and are up until 30 June 2032 for the former, and until 30 June 2027 for the latter. CelcomDigi also says that it has made price component payments of RM292.5 million to the MCMC for both bands. Beyond that, the company will also commit cumulative annual payments adding up to RM120 million across the assignment period of the respective bands.

Both the 1,800 MHz and 2,600 MHz bands are commonly used for 4G LTE as well as 5G, but for the latter it serves more of a supplementary purpose. These assignments, CelcomDigi says, will help ensure its “network capabilities and the quality of experience for all customers”. The telco also says that this “also affirms the company’s commitment to infrastructure investments to meet rising connectivity and digitalisation needs in Malaysia”.

Back in October, Maxis accepted a spectrum assignment offer from the MCMC for 2x10MHz in the 2100MHz band. Payment for this consists of RM100 million upfront and cumulative annual payments of RM300 million across the unspecified assignment duration.

(Source: CelcomDigi)