Sarawak’s homegrown digital identity platform, SarawakPass, is set to be linked with the federal MyDigital ID system as part of a push toward a seamless national digital identification ecosystem. The move follows a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed today on 28 November 2025 between the state’s government and the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa).

State Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi said the collaboration marks an important step in building a secure and trusted identity framework that works across both state and federal platforms. He noted that the agreement formalises Sarawak’s strategic partnership with the federal government, represented by Nacsa, to integrate SarawakPass directly with MyDigital ID.

SarawakPass (previously SarawakID), which launched in October this year, is positioned as an enhanced digital identity platform which serves as a single trusted gateway to all state digital services. Its notable features include public key infrastructure (PKI) security, a digital wallet, and MyBenefit integration.

A media statement issued after the event confirmed that the integration will allow SarawakPass users to access online services that require MyDigital ID verification. At the same time, MyDigital ID users will be able to tap into services offered through SarawakPass, creating a two-way bridge between both platforms. The integration will officially launch in the first quarter of 2026.

(Source: Sarawak [Facebook] / The Star)