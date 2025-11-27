Sarawak is poised to draw the attention of the regional animation and digital gaming industry next year. In this coming August, the state will be hosting the Borneo Animation and Gaming Festival (BAGF).

According to Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has agreed to the establishment of a joint committee for the programme. The committee will serve to draft the implementation of the festival. It will comprise representatives of the state government, Digital Ministry, as well as Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

One of the goals of this festival is to bring together industry experts, digital content developers, as well as the creative community. This will mark a step in establishing Sarawak as the new animation and digital game hub in the region.

While the BGAF will focus on the participation of ASEAN countries, Gobind noted that the five-day event is aimed at attracting a global audience to Malaysia as well. In a statement, the Digital Ministry will feature more than 200 exhibitors, drawing about 300 industry delegates.

The statement also mentioned that it is targeting the participation of major international industry players. This includes Walt Disney, DreamWorks, Netflix, Sony Pictures Animation, Konami, and Nintendo.

