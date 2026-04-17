The Sarawak government announced that it is will be rolling out a series of special assistance for people in the state, in order to help them cope with the current and ongoing challenges brought about by the global energy and economic crisis in the Middle East.

Abang Johari Openg, the state’s Premier, said that the Sarawak Basic Needs Assistance (SKAS) will be increased for households, senior citizens, and single individuals, with payments ranging from RM75 to RM150. Further, the aid will be distributed throughout the state in three phases within the year.

“The aid will be disbursed in three phases throughout 2026. The first phase began in March, the second is scheduled for May, and the third will be in November,” he told a press conference, adding that the increase involves an additional RM136.2 million to the initial RM543.8 million allocated for SKAS this year.

In addition to the cash distribution, Openg also said that the Sarawak government will also provide an additional 50% discount to all market and stall rentals within the state. “For micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises renting business premises owned by state statutory bodies, such as the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation, the Bintulu Development Authority, and the Land Custody and Development Authority, a 50% rental discount will also be given. The respective statutory bodies will bear the cost of this discount, which carries an estimated financial impact of RM8.1 million,” Openg said.

We’ve repeated this so many times, we’re starting to sound like a broken record at this point: the energy crisis that Openg refers to is the ongoing Iran war that was initiated by the countries of US and Israel. That war led to the nation of Iran to instate a “blockade” of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway in which more than 20% of the world’s oil and gas supply flows through.

For additional context, prior to the war, an average of 130 ships would pass through the strait a day. Since the start of the war, that number has been reduced to just a handful of ships, with said handful allowed by the Iranian government to pass through unharmed. Malaysian ships are a part of that list of ships, thanks in no small part to our Prime Minister having brokered some sort of deal with Iran.

(Source: FMT)