Leapmotor’s executive director and senior vice president, Li Cao, has shared new images of the upcoming Lafa 5 (B05) Ultra variant on his official Weibo page. The standard variant is set to debut on November 28, while the Ultra variant is scheduled for launch in the second quarter of 2026.

As reported before, the Ultra comes with a more aggressive look compared to the standard model, with an aerodynamic package that includes a front splitter, rear spoiler, and redesigned rear bumper. It also gets blacked-out trims while keeping the same 19-inch wheels as the standard model. Leapmotor has not yet revealed the interior of either variant. However, Li Cao confirmed that the B05 will feature a sporty cabin with extensive suede-like materials.

The hatchback is built on Leapmotor’s LEAP 3.5 modular platform, which has been further refined by engineers from Stellantis to achieve an almost perfect 50:50 weight distribution. While the standard B05 uses a single-motor setup, the Ultra variant is expected to come with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration. Li Cao also noted that the EV delivers impressive handling performance after testing it on mountain roads.

For now, these are the only details available about the Leapmotor B05 Ultra variant. More information is expected to surface closer to its official launch.

