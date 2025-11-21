Proton has officially confirmed the launch date of the all-new 2026 Proton Saga MC3 sedan. The event will take place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) next week on 27 November 2025. It will also be live streamed via the national automaker’s Facebook and Tiktok accounts at 2.15 pm on that date.

To quickly recap, the 2026 Saga MC3 brings several notable updates, starting with a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that delivers 120 PS and 150 Nm. This naturally aspirated, non-direct-injection unit is essentially the NA version of the X50 facelift’s motor. The model range now consists of three variants, Standard, Executive and Premium, and offers two automatic transmissions: a 4AT for the lower variants and a CVT for the Premium. Proton has also reworked the car’s platform, now known as AMA, which comes with added reinforcement and a four-star ASEAN NCAP rating.

On the equipment side, the Saga receives redesigned front and rear ends with LED lighting, along with a refreshed interior featuring a new dashboard and dual digital displays housed in one wide frame. The upcoming sedan also supports the much-requested features: wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety kit goes up to six airbags and a Level 1 ADAS suite that uses a monocular camera, though this is exclusive to the Premium; the other variants continue with two airbags and no ADAS.

Naturally, the 2026 Sage MC3’s pricing will only be disclosed at the launch, but Proton is signalling a range of RM40,000 to RM50,000. The company has also outlined its launch package: customers who book from now until launch will receive one year of free service (or 20,000 km, including parts and labour) and a limited-run Saga Touch ’n Go card. Note that you must register the car before the end of the year, and Proton limits the offer to 20,000 units.

