PRISM+ has recently introduced a slew of new products, ranging from displays to home appliances. Most relevant being the Roam 27-inch smart displays and the updated SQ Series QLED TVs.

The Roam and Roam Ultra displays are built around an ergonomic wheeled stand, letting users roll the display between rooms as needed. The Roam 27-inch comes with a Full HD IPS touchscreen, an octa-core processor, Android 14, and access to the Google Play Store.

The Roam Ultra 27-inch, on the other hand, upgrades to a 4K UHD touchscreen and a hexa-core MT8370 chip for smoother multitasking and more demanding applications. Regardless of model, both feature an 8MP camera, a 40W speaker system, and a 3-year warranty. The Roam 27 is priced at RM3,699 and the Roam Ultra 27 is at RM3,999.

Next up is the refreshed SQ Series QLED TV line-up. The new range runs on Google TV, giving users personalised recommendations, seamless app access, and hands-free control through built-in Google Assistant. Its improved Quantum Dot panels bring brighter, more accurate colours, while Dolby Audio support rounds out the experience with fuller sound. The SQ Series comes in two sizes: the 32-inch SQ32 at RM749 and the 43-inch SQ43 at RM999, both backed by a 2-year warranty.

Alongside the displays, PRISM+ also introduced new entries in the appliance segment, including the Typhoon top-load washer and the Luna Ultra 5-star smart air conditioner. The former marks the brand’s first entry into the laundry category, offering everyday convenience with smart load detection, essential wash programs and a residue-free dosing system starting at RM659. Meanwhile, the latter introduces 5-star inverter efficiency, app-based controls, and upgraded filtration from RM1,199, with optional installation and extended servicing available.

The Roam series, the SQ32 TV and the Luna Ultra Air Conditioner are available now via the official PRISM+ website and TikTok Shop, as well as authorised retailers nationwide. Meanwhile, the SQ43 TV and Typhoon Washer will arrive at a later date, but are already available for pre-order starting today.

(Source: PRISM+ press release / official website [1] [2] [3] [4] [5] [6])