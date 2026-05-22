As a brand, PRISM+ has been dipping its toes into more than just the TV space. While those remain its key products, the company has launched things like fridges and washing machines. Today, as part of its 2026 lineup launch, the company not only announced its usual TV lineup refresh, but also a robot vacuum cleaner, adding to its list of home appliances.

Starting with the aforementioned TVs, PRISM+ has announced a new QD Mini-LED, Ultra QLED and LED TV models, with that last one marketed simply as QE TVs. Despite the range, they share a fair number of features, including an AI Visual Processor that optimises colours based on the scene automatically; AI 4K Upscaling, which is the most self-explanatory one on the list; Dolby Vision and Atmos, and Google TV integration.

Onto the more tier-specific features, the QD Mini-LED and Ultra lines also feature support for 120Hz variable refresh rate via HDMI 2.1. Beyond just sporting better contrast, the Mini-LED model also comes with a 2.1-channel 100W speaker system, where the other two get a 2-channel 60W setup instead. As you’d expect, the QE line offers a more standard experience. That being said, the most affordable model of the bunch does not belong to this line, simply due to available sizes.

And on that note, the PRISM+ QE series TVs come in 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes, costing RM1,599, RM2,299 and RM3,399 respectively. The Ultra Series gives you the most choices in size, starting from 43 inches, and going all the way up to 85 inches. This leads to a starting price of RM1,499, going up to RM5,999. Then there’s the QD Mini-LED line, which only comes in 55- and 65-inch models, costing RM2,799 and RM3,699 respectively. Some of them even come with a Logitech K400 keyboard for free.

Pre-orders open today at 6PM, with the TVs themselves arriving sometime in late June. With that in mind, links to their product pages are also not online, but check back one pre-orders are open to find out more about each of them.

Moving on to the product category, there’s the PRISM+ NanoBot Smart Robot Vacuum. It has the usual basics that you’d expect from a robot vacuum, such as IR obstacle detection, and up to 18mm of obstacle climbing. The company claims that it has a suction force of up to 13,000 Pa, and a battery life of up to 150 minutes, letting it clean up to 400 square metres in one run.

The PRISM+ Connect mobile app also allows for some settings to be changed. This includes things like setting it to vacuum and mop or only either of the two, suction power, and behaviour when running over a carpet.

Like the TVs, the PRISM+ NanoBot Smart Robot Vacuum can be pre-ordered starting later today. That being said, the brand has only offered a pre-order price of RM699. The robot vacuum itself will be available in late July. We’ve reached out to get its retail price once the pre-order window is over, and will let you know when we hear back.