ShopeePay is expanding its SPayLater offering with a new financing option aimed squarely at Malaysians looking to buy a motorcycle. Simply known as SPayLater Motorcycle, the service takes the platform’s existing Shariah-compliant installment model and extends it to vehicle purchases, giving users a fully digital and more accessible alternative to traditional bank loans.

Through this new feature, eligible users can access up to RM20,000 in credit and spread repayments across tenures as long as 60 months. According to Shopee’s website, the service itself is provided by Monee Capital Malaysia Sdn Bhd, previously known as SeaMoney Capital Malaysia.

But don’t get excited just yet, though. ShopeePay is rolling out the new SPayLater Motorcycle in phases to a select group of users. The company expects the feature to reach everyone by the first quarter of 2026 and promises to share more updates as it approaches the official launch.

What you need to know

To determine eligibility and credit limits, users must complete an eKYC process and submit income documents.

Once approved, they gain access to exclusive SPayLater Motorcycle features.

Users retain full ownership of the motorcycle, can opt for flexible installment plans, and may even qualify for zero downpayment depending on their documentation.

The entire process is Shariah-Compliant, certified by Amanie Advisors, and is handled digitally from start to finish.

How to purchase with SPayLater Motorcycle?

After clearing the verification steps, users can browse through ShopeePay’s partnered motorcycle brands and dealers, choose a model, and then head to the selected dealership to finalise both the purchase and the instalment plan. Supported models span across major brands including Aprilia, Aveta, Benelli, Honda, KTM, Lambretta, Modenas, Suzuki, and Yamaha, among others.

The complete list of brands and their respective motorcycle models are available via the official FAQ page.

(Source: Shopee / ShopeePay press release)