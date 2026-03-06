As you may know, Grab has been gradually expanding its list of features in the past few months. Now, the company is introducing a brand-new function in the Grab app called 5-Star Eats. Unlike your conventional Grab selection, 5-Star Eats is an in-app food guide that, as per the official press release, “transforms authentic customer opinions into a trusted national food guide.

The app introduces this function in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026), and Tourism Malaysia endorses it “as part of a strategic partnership to drive the gastrotourism sector in support of VMY2026”. The main purpose of this service is to connect travellers to the country’s best local dining experiences, or so the company says.

Tan Jiong Jian, Director of Commercial and Deliveries for Grab Malaysia, says that 5-Star Eats will use and transform authentic reviews into a digital roadmap for travellers. This allows visitors to discover local eateries near tourist destinations that would have gone unknown otherwise.

Based on the official document, 5-Star Eats operates like any other review site where customers can rate a restaurant from zero to five. The Grab function will then highlight merchants who consistently deliver great quality and service, making it easier for visitors to find them. The e-hailing service says that travellers can browse these “eateries by region and category, navigate to locations and enjoy integrated ride-and-dine solutions” within the app.

The company also adds that this function is available throughout the country and aims to strengthen the local culinary ecosystem. Beyond gastrotourism, the company also states that 5-Star Eats highlights highly rated small and medium food businesses, giving them greater credibility and visibility.

(Source: Grab Malaysia press release)