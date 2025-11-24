The ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 will be making its way to our shores this December. Announced back in August of this year, the card is the brand’s second souped-up version of NVIDIA’s flagship Blackwell GPU.

Running through its specs quickly, the ROG Matrix RTX 5090 features 32GB GDDR7 graphics memory, along with a boost and OC mode of 2,580MHz and 2,610MHz, respectively. Everything else, from the 21,760 CUDA cores to the 3,593 TOPS AI Performance, remains the same.

Where the ROG Matrix RTX 5090 differs starts with the bright red accents all around. Second, and like ASUS’ ROG Astral Edition cards, it has four Axial Tech fans – three on the front, and a fourth at the back that runs in the pull configuration.

The ROG Matrix RTX 5090 is also LED “Matrix” signage that is customisable through Aura Sync. Beneath the hood, the card uses a patented vapour chamber and liquid metal for cooling, and more specifically, it uses copper cooling. Additionally, it has an optional attachment called a BTF Graphics Card High-Power Adapter – it slots into the bottom of the card, allowing it to draw power directly from the motherboard, although you will require a BTF-specific motherboard from ASUS.

Pricing fo the ASUS ROG Matrix RTX 5090, as per the brand’s press release, will be revealed closer to its launch date. The brand will be revealing preorder promotions on its Facebook and Instagram pages.