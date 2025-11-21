The POCO F8 series will be making its international debut next week, and the company has been steadily revealing bits and pieces on the phones via teasers. As usual, though, leaks have also been circulating ahead of the launch. This time, details on the POCO F8 Pro have emerged, thanks to Sudhanshu Ambhore on X.

According to the leakster, the phone features a 6.59-inch flat LTPS AMOLED display with a 2,510 x 1,156 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Aside from that, it reportedly comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, as well as audio tuned by Bose. It is worth noting the Xiaomi sub-brand has already confirmed that last part.

Moreover, the X post stated that the device packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but again, POCO has mentioned this in a teaser. While Sudhanshu did not specify the memory configurations, the leakster claimed that the phone will offer LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

As for battery, the handset boasts a 6,210mAh capacity, according to one of POCO’s teasers. This teaser does not specify the charging speeds, but Sudhanshu claimed that the battery will support 100W charging.

Other alleged specs include a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP main, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide. For selfies, the handset apparently sports a 20MP snapper. Finally, the leakster claimed that the phone weighs 199g and comes with an IP69 rating.

This is the POCO F8 Pro with all renders and specs. – 6.59" Flat AMOLED, 2510 x 1156, 120Hz LTPS

– Snapdragon 8 Elite | LPDDR5X + UFS 4.0

– 50MP Main (OIS) + 50MP 2.5x Periscope (OIS) + 8MP Ultrawide + 20MP Selfie

– 6210mAh, 100W

– Ultrasonic fps, IP69 rated, Metal frame, Sound… pic.twitter.com/ow3dc8O7AA — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) November 18, 2025

Naturally, aside from the details confirmed by the company, the veracity of this information is uncertain. As such, it is wise to take the leaks with a hefty dose of salt. It won’t be a long wait until the company unveils the POCO F8 lineup. The launch event will take place on 26 November.

(Source: Sudhanshu Ambhore via GSMArena, POCO [1], [2])