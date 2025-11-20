If you’ve kept up with Samsung, then you might have heard that the company plans to launch its very own smart glasses sometime in 2025. But seeing how the year is almost over, we won’t be seeing it until 2026. Be that as it may, several details about the wearable have been disclosed ahead of its planned unveiling.

According to the Galaxy Club’s report, the Galaxy Club identified the XR glasses with the model number SM-O200P. The publication noted that the “O” in the model number is what separates the glasses from the Galaxy XR, which has an “I” in place of the “O”.

Unsurprisingly, the smart eyewear might be very similar to Meta’s own Ray-Ban Glasses, according to GSMArena. The news portal also mentioned that Samsung might launch a pair without a screen first in 2026, and then another pair with a screen in 2027. But it’s worth mentioning that that piece of information is based on past rumours

Much like Meta’s own eyewear, the Samsung glasses will also feature a camera, WiFi, and Bluetooth. Different sources suggest that the device may or may not have a mobile data connection; as of now, it remains unconfirmed. The glasses will also allegedly use transition lenses.

Samsung already registered the name Galaxy Glasses years ago, so there’s a strong possibility that this is what the company will use moving forward. As for its release, sources say that the company intends to launch the device in the US, but it has not yet confirmed global availability.

You may recall that Samsung promised just last month that it would be collaborating with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster to develop “fashion-forward” AI glasses. Although sources mention the two brands only sparingly, it’s reasonable to speculate that they may help develop the Galaxy Glasses, especially since Samsung generated significant hype around them during its last Galaxy Event. But that is just speculation and may be subject to change as we receive more information about the device.

(Source: Galaxy Club, GSMArena)