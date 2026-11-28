The OPPO Watch 5 launched in China earlier this month. Now, the company is preparing to bring the wearable to our shores. Multiple teasers for the device have been posted on the brand’s social media platforms, revealing the design and colour options. Based on these posts, customers will have their choice of Twinkle Purple, Mint Green, and Cool Black.

Of course, given that the smartwatch has already debuted on the brand’s home turf, its specifications aren’t exactly a secret anymore. Furthermore, it has also been listed on OPPO’s global website. So, we can expect the device to feature an aluminium alloy case and bezel, plus a fluororubber strap. Additionally, it should come with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Other expected features include IP69 and 5 ATM ratings.

For health and fitness tracking, the watch will introduce an UltraBurn Mode, which estimates a personalised heart rate zone for fat-burning workouts. Also on board will be over 100 workout modes and 14 professional sports modes, including running, walking, cycling, and swimming. On top of that, the device will feature an AI Personal Trainer. The usual fare of features will also be available, such as tools for tracking sleep, stress, and menstrual cycle.

As for battery life, the device should last a maximum of ten days in Power Saver Mode. In Smart Mode, that gets cut to seven days with standard use, or just three days with heavy use. Moreover, charging takes around 90 minutes.

For now, local pricing remains under wraps, as OPPO is reserving that detail for the launch. In the meantime, blind pre-orders have opened, so those interested in acquiring the Watch 5 can place a RM50 deposit for it. To sweeten the deal, the brand is throwing in a free Pingu Tumbler worth RM159 and a RM50 rebate. Bear in mind that the pre-order period will last until 4 December 2026.

Related Article OPPO Reno17 Series Specifications Leaked Ahead Of China Launch

(Source: OPPO [1], [2], [3])