With its flagship Find X10 series already launched, OPPO is shifting gears to focus on its more modest offerings. The midrange Reno lineup is set to get a refresh in China very soon, and the brand has already revealed a few details on the smartphones, including the processors and the main cameras. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station has filled in the remaining specifications of the Reno17 and Reno17 Pro.

As per the leakster’s Weibo post, the base Reno17 will sport a 6.56-inch 1.5K flat LTPS screen with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. Beyond that, it will supposedly pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging. The device has already been confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. As for imaging, all of its cameras will use 50MP sensors, including the main, periscope telephoto, ultrawide, and selfie. The Weibo post also further mentioned that the telephoto lens will offer up to 3.5x optical zoom.

Moving on to the fancier sibling, the leak pointed to a more compact 6.32-inch 1.5K flat LTPS panel. An optical in-display fingerprint scanner will also be on board. Internally, the tipster claimed that the device will feature a smaller 7,200mAh battery, though charging speeds remain at 80W. This model will be powered by the Dimensity 8550 Super chipset. On the photography end, it will feature a similar setup to the vanilla version, but with a 200MP main camera.

Both the Reno17 and the Reno17 Pro will be making their official debut on the brand’s home turf on Monday, 16 November 2026. For now, the brand has yet to disclose any details on a global launch. It is also worth keeping in mind that the Reno series tends to differ across regions. So we can expect some changes should the lineup make its way here.

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(Source: Digital Chat Station via GSMArena)