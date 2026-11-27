Back in August, the government announced that it was set to replace the existing Electronic Commerce Act 2006, or Act 658, with a new one to strengthen the regulation and accountability of platforms, sellers and users involved in e-commerce. More recently, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) said that it is finalising an e-commerce bill to do just that. In addition to strengthening platform accountability, it will also protect consumers from algorithmic manipulation and pricing discrimination.

Bernama cites a written statement by the ministry as saying that “in principle, using algorithms and dynamic pricing is not an offence. The technology can improve market efficiency and tailor offerings to demand and supply. However, consumer protection issues arise if consumers are not given clear pricing information, or if algorithms lead to misleading or manipulative practices, or cause unjustified price discrimination”.

Platforms heavily influence product display, recommendations, rankings and the way prices and promotions are presented to customers. As such, the ministry says that the digital economy now needs more comprehensive regulation.

“We will keep working with the relevant ministries and agencies so the country’s digital economy rules stay responsive to technology while consumer interests remain protected”, the ministry said. Previously, it was announced that KPDN would be working with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, Communications Ministry, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Digital Ministry, at least for the drafting phase.

Also involved was the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP). Its minister, Steven Sim, had previously stated that the bill should require foreign e-commerce platforms operating in the country to establish a local presence and comply with domestic laws, taxation and product standards. He added that the government needed to strike a balance between protecting local businesses from unfair competition and maintaining Malaysia’s position as an open economy.

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(Source: Bernama, The Sun)