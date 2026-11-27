Early last year, Pos Malaysia announced a set of stamps with a Pokemon theme. More specifically, the stamps were themed around the franchise’s trading card game (TCG). The national postal service said that it was its “most successful tie-up with an intellectual property to date”. As such, it has announced another one, and while there are no postcards this time around, it involves a lot of other non-stamp merchandise as well.

Of course, the highlight of the announcement is still the stamps. This time around, they come in two sheetlets of 10 stamps each. Each sheetlet costs RM50, while each stamp is valued at 60 sen. That being said, the featured Pokemon seemed pretty haphazardly selected, with a mishmash of incoherent and incomplete themes.

One of the two sheetlets features Pikachu, the starters from Sinnoh and Hisui, Eevee, Dedenne, and the standard Poke Ball. Then there’s the second sheetlet, which has Tyranitar, Dragapult, Gardevoir, both Toxtricity forms, Arceus, Lucario, Glaceon, Leafeon, and Manaphy.

The other merch that’s part of the collection includes the RM15 Canvas Bag. This one features another seemingly random assortment of Pokemon, but about half of them come from Generation IV. Then there are the simple Pikachu-themed Document Box and Document Envelope, priced at RM9 and RM5 respectively.

Equally straightforward are the two keychains, featuring Pikachu and the standard Poke Ball, each costing RM10. Finally, there are the two fridge magnets, with a RM15 price tag on each. One has the simple Poke Ball, while the other has Pikachu, Arceus, and the Hisui starters, giving it a very cohesive Legends: Arceus theme.

Pos Malaysia says that nationwide pre-purchases will run until 15 February 2027, but availability of the products is split into two batches. The first consists of the stamps, Document Box and Document Envelope, which will be available for collection and fulfilment from 23 December 2026 onwards. The Canvas Bag, keychains and fridge magnets will be available from 16 February 2027 instead.