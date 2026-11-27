It’s been months since the first leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S27 line of smartphones appeared online. Back in August, what looked to be renders of the phones made their way onto the internet, showing a new-ish look for the Pro and Ultra models. More recently, a case brand has shared a live video of what may be its own cases for the aforementioned flagship series, corroborating – if not confirming – what the phones will look like when they launch early next year.

The clip showcasing the cases comes from Thinborne via its official X account. Of course, the video isn’t exactly telling us anything we haven’t already seen from the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S27 series devices themselves. That being said, case makers are more likely to have accurate information about upcoming devices since they need it to make their own cases. So as mentioned earlier, this serves as corroboration of the device renders that appeared before.

Separately, earlier in the week, Filipino YouTuber Jam Ancheta showed dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra. As he mentioned in the video, these are the dummy units that accessory makers would have to mold their cases against. For what it’s worth, this video shows just slightly more clearly the difference between the two, such as their bottom speaker placement and the placement of the latter’s S Pen.

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In case you missed it, the base model Samsung Galaxy S27 is expected to retain the design of its predecessor, while the Pro and Ultra are shown as sporting much larger camera islands, reminiscent of the plateaus on the recent Pro iPhones. Rumours point to the series making use of the company’s own Exynos 2700 chipset, though the possibility of the Ultra, and potentially the Pro, continuing to use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chip remains.

(Source: Thinborne / X, Jam Ancheta / YouTube)