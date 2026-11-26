Chinese home appliance brand Haier added new smart TV entries into its product catalogue. These are the M90, M92, and M96, which fall under the UltraSense AI QD-Mini LED TV series. As you’d expect from the name, these come with AI-powered features, which apply to not only visuals, but also to the sound produced by these TVs.

As the common element for all three TVs, the UltraSense AI tech comes with the expected enhancements to picture quality, colour accuracy, depth and motion as part of UltraSense AI Cinema. Then there’s UltraSense AI Game, which consists of automatic low-latency mode (ALLM) and variable refresh rate (VRR) to reduce input lag and screen tearing. As mentioned, there’s also sound augmentation with UltraSense AI Sound, for better dialogue clarity and general audio balance. Finally, there’s UltraSense AI Eye Caring, which adjusts screen settings to suit the ambient lighting level, plus low-blue-light protection.

Other items in the spec sheet that they all have in common include QD-Mini-LED screens, a 98% screen-to-body ratio, and refresh rates that go up to 240Hz. There’s also support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, and Sound by KEF audio.

M96

The highlight of the lot is, as you might expect, the M96. This comes in only one size, which is 100 inches, while also being the most feature-rich model. The largest TV of the lot is also the thinnest, as it features a zero-gap design, letting it sit flush against a wall if you choose to mount it. The company says that it also features a low-reflection screen to ensure your viewing experience is not affected by other sources of light you may have at home. The biggest difference, at least compared to the other two models, comes in the form of the 2,170 dimming zones and 2,100 nits of peak brightness.

Just as there’s only one size to the Haier M96 UltraSense AI smart TV, there’s only one price, which is RM19,999. Buy it before the year is out and you’ll also get a Tommy Hilfiger backpack and a sooka TV Stick, worth RM769.

M92

Next is the M92, which Haier says is a downsized version of the M96. That said, the gap between the two is quite large, as the dimming zones on this model are down to 720. Similarly, its peak brightness is down to 1,300 nits. You also lose the low-reflection screen, but the silver lining is that this model keeps the zero-gap design for those who prefer wall-mounting their TVs.

The Haier M92 UltraSense AI smart TV comes in two sizes, which are 75 and 85 inches. These are priced at RM6,999 and RM9,499 respectively. As with the M96, get the Tommy Hilfiger backpack and a sooka TV Stick if you make your purchase by 31 December.

M90

Finally, we get to the M90, the designated mass-market model. This makes it a lot simpler than the other two models, as both the zero-gap design and low-reflection screen are absent. It still has 720 dimming zones, but peak brightness is now down to 1,000 nits.

On the flip side, this is the model with the most size options, with choices of 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch models being available. These are priced at RM3,499, RM4,499, RM5,999 and RM8,499 respectively. The larger models retain the same early-bird bonus as the M96 and M92. The smaller models instead come with TnG eWallet credits.