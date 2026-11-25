YTL AI Labs previously launched ILMUchat, the AI assistant made using the ILMU LLM. Today, the company launched another AI-powered tool based on the same underlying LLM. It’s called Cikgu ILMU, and depending on perspective, it’s both a self-explanatory name, as well as a counterintuitive one at the same time.

Rather than teachers, Cikgu ILMU was built with parents in mind, according to the announcement. It is meant to make it simple for parents to get the help they need as they follow their children through their educational journey. The added benefit is that the guidance provided is grounded in the Malaysian national curriculum (KSSR and KSSM), to match what the children learn at school. All of this is stacked on top of ILMU itself already setting itself apart with local contextual familiarity, plus Bahasa Melayu understanding.

As the press release mentions, “parents may not always remember a subject, understand a homework question, or know how to help their children prepare for exams. With Cikgu ILMU, help can be as simple as taking a photograph of a homework question. AI can read the content and explain the concepts step by step, helping parents guide their children with confidence”.

More specifically, Cikgu ILMU provides four tools, the first of which is the Homework Help described above. Then there are Study Guides that help prepare guides for any subject that can be printed for offline use, containing not only key concepts and explanations but also diagrams and practice questions. On a related note, Quick Quiz generates questions and marks answers, as well as helping to identify learning gaps to be supplemented. Finally, there’s Flashcards, which is pretty self-explanatory.

Finally, beyond just English and Bahasa Melayu, Cikgu ILMU also supports Chinese and Tamil to help overcome any language barriers that may be present in the local context. YTL says that Cikgu ILMU is available for free on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store alongside ILMUchat. It’s mostly the same story with its web client, but like ILMUchat, you have to first create an account to use it.