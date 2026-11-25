Audio brand Harman Kardon announced two new speakers today, both of which will be available by the end of the first week of December. These are the Allure 2 and Liora. While both can also serve as a source of ambient light, the former is by far the more conventional one of the two.

Harman Kardon Allure 2

With that in mind, let’s start with the Harman Kardon Allure 2, which looks very similar to many other products by the company. On the surface, this provides both 360 degrees of sound, as well as 360 degrees of ambient light. This makes it quite similar to the Aura Studio 5 that launched almost exactly a year ago.

Going into the details, the Harman Kardon Allure 2 features three 1.5-inch speakers and a 3.5-inch down-firing woofer that contribute to the 360-degree audio. Connectivity is enabled by Bluetooth 5.4, which allows simultaneous connection to two smart devices, as well as Auracast for multi-speaker setups.

On that note, controls for the speaker’s lighting and equaliser are managed via the Harman Kardon One app. Speaking of which, the Allure 2 has five LumiGlow lighting themes, with very self-explanatory names – Sunrise, Fireplace, Ocean, Aurora, and Blossom. Tweaks to these defaults are possible via the aforementioned mobile app as well. Turning this on is done with a single press of the light button on the speaker itself. With a double tap, this cycles the lighting to the next theme.

The Harman Kardon Allure 2 comes with a price tag of RM1,099. As mentioned earlier, availability starts on 7 December, via the brand’s official stores on Shopee and Lazada. Pre-order it before then, and you’ll get a complimentary aromatic candle worth RM99 thrown in.

Harman Kardon Liora

Moving on, the Harman Kardon Liora only does 180-degree sound rather than the full 360. That being said, it has a three-way speaker design, with two 5-inch subwoofers, four 2.5-inch mid-range speakers, and three 30mm tweeters. WiFi is also added in as an additional input option, and while this only runs Bluetooth 5.3, you still get Auracast support, as well as AirPlay 2 and Google Cast.

Fine-tuning is once again done with the Harman Kardon One app. Lighting options include the five that are available for the Allure 2, as well as five additional ones. These are Nebula, Calm, Starry, Bubble, and Coral, with the last three noted to be exclusive to the Liora.

One more element that the Liora has but the Allure 2 does not is what Harman Kardon calls the Moment button. Pressing this plays a predetermined playlist, album or soundscape. As you’d expect, this is changed via the One app. Finally, there is also the option to get a dedicated stand for the Liora.

The Harman Kardon Liora costs RM5,399 on its own, while the stand is priced at RM799, once again from either Shopee or Lazada. Get them within the pre-order period – which ends on 6 December – and you can get both bundled in for RM5,688 instead, as well as a Bespoke Fragrance Collection containing a room mist and an aromatic candle, worth RM299.