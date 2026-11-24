3D printer maker Bambu Lab has announced the latest entry into its catalogue. It’s called the H3C, which is what the company dubs its first third-generation desktop 3D printer. The highlight of the product is what’s known as Swaptek, and the short version of it is that it’s the system that simplifies the usually complicated process of multi-material printing into a single workflow.

Going into the nitty-gritty, the Bambu Lab H3C’s Swaptek system features a nine-tool architecture rather than just a single head. Each tool carries its own filament path and heating element, and their independence allows for material changes during the printing process to happen within six seconds. This is a massive improvement over the conventional process of having to manually switch from one filament to another.

When not in use, the nine tools are tucked away in the Retractable Rack, which also keeps their tubes from striking each other. This allows you to observe the 3D printing process in its entirety, if you choose to do so. Then there’s the FlexFeed extruder, which switches seamlessly between 1.75mm and 2.85mm filaments. Then there’s a dedicated path for TPU to keep the soft filament rigid under pressure.

Since the Bambu Lab H3C has nine independent tools as part of its system, there’s space for nine spools of filament to sit inside the AMS 3H filament tool management system’s sealed, airtight chamber. This also allows for easy colour mixing, and with just five base filaments (CMYKW), you get just about every colour you would need for your 3D prints.

The Bambu Lab H3C AMS Combo is priced in Malaysia at RM12,999. It is not available just yet, as availability starts in early December. Once that happens, you’ll be able to get it from any of the brand’s official distributors, the list of which can be found by hitting this link.