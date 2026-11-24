It’s been a little over a year since the Charmera, but it seems like Kodak has another interesting item that, at least on the surface, looks more whimsical than practical. It’s called the SlideTag, which actually serves two purposes, one of which may have been given away by the name. For one, it’s a tiny digital photo frame, which is probably fitting for those who actually enjoyed snapping away with the Charmera. Its other function, as the name suggests, is to act as a Bluetooth tracker.

To perform its digital photo frame functionality, the Kodak SlideTag features a 1.54-inch 240 x 240 six-colour E Ink screen. The size makes it look like it could just about hold an old camera film, and perhaps that is the intention. The tracker part of the product is handled by Bluetooth 5.4 and is compatible with both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub networks. There’s also an IP54 rating for when you’re using the tracker out in the open like a keychain. Powering the thing is a pretty standard CR2032 coin battery.

Getting photos into the SlideTag itself starts with the Kodak Memory Link app, through which you can transfer up to 12 photos. The SlideTag can then cycle through them, but it’s also not limited to showing photos. Other options include making it show a to-do list, a calendar entry, a countdown timer, a name badge, or even a QR code.

Much like it did with the Charmera, Kodak has made nine retro designs for the SlideTag, but you have little control over which you get, as they come in blind boxes. According to its product page, getting each basic style is a 1/8 chance, while the ninth one – designated the secret edition – has odds of 1/64 instead. The blind box don’t exactly come cheap either, costing US$34.99 (~RM144).

There’s also the option to get the “whole set” of eight with no duplicates, but this costs US$279.92, so there’s no bulk discount to speak of. There’s also a chance that one of the eight will be randomly replaced by the secret edition design instead.

While the product page does not list local pricing and availability details, the brand’s local distributor has teased the Kodak SlideTag on its Instagram page. We’ve reached out to find out more about its local prices and availability dates, and will let you know if we hear from them.

(Source: Kodak [1], [2])