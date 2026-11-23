Car e-commerce platform Carsome has announced a new tier for its certified pre-owned program, simply known as Carsome Premium. This expands on the platform’s existing Certified and Value Plus programs, rounding out the full range of budget-friendly, mainstream, and premium selections of secondhand cars. Different segments notwithstanding, the programs are meant to make car ownership more accessible via “competitive pricing, rigorous vehicle quality standards, and enhanced ownership protection”.

The Carsome Premium program offers five main benefits, the first of which is a 100-day or 3,000km money-back guarantee. As part of this, the company says that this comes with the assurance that the pre-owned premium vehicle is free from flood, fire, and major accident damage, as well as mileage tampering. Adding on to this is a warranty of up to five years, which combines any remaining manufacturer warranty with the company’s own extension of up to two years.

If you don’t intend to keep the vehicle for that long and you decide to sell it back to Carsome, then the Premium program provides a guaranteed buy-back offer of up to RM10,000 above the company’s standard offer. This is subject to applicable warranty conditions, of course. Then there’s the 365 Premium Care+, which includes RM3,000 in service credit for the first year of ownership that is “redeemable against select accessories, after-sales products and maintenance”, provided all that is done at the company’s own service centres.

Finally, there’s the 175-point inspection that hopefully ensures that you won’t need to make use of the above to begin with. Every vehicle that’s part of the program “undergoes a comprehensive inspection covering mechanical systems, safety features, and electronic components” before being refurbished and made available.

For now, the company only mentions the BMW and Mercedes-Benz marques specifically, “with plans to expand the selection over time”. To mark the launch, it is offering potential customers “exclusive promotional pricing and competitive financing rates through Maybank and Affin Bank when purchasing a Carsome Premium vehicle”. The company also says that eligible vehicles made between 2023 and 2025 are available with financing tenures of up to nine years. You can find out more about the program by hitting this link to its FAQ page, or indeed browse eligible cars under the program by hitting this link instead.