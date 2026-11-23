Finally, a wearable brand has decided to make an actual The Lord of the Rings (LOTR) collaboration centred around the franchise’s most iconic piece of jewellery. RingConn has recently announced a limited edition of its Gen 3 smart ring, aptly called The One Ring, as part of a partnership with Warner Bros Global Consumer Products (and not Sauron).

Unlike the original (precious) magical jewelry, The One Ring smart wearable is not forged in the fires of Mount Doom, but it does come with theme specific aesthetics and some extra goodies. These include the iconic Elvish script that’s laser-engraved on its titanium exterior, custom gift packaging with a themed sizing kit, and an exclusive Middle-earth skin for the companion smartphone app.

Thankfully, the LOTR limited edition RingConn Gen 3 does not appear to have any powers to corrupt its wearer (or make them invisible), nor does it grant you the power to rule them all. Instead, it retains the health-monitoring capabilities of the standard model, including heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature, stress and sleep tracking, as well as overnight blood pressure trend monitoring and sleep apnea detection. As we all know, one does not simply walk into Mordor without substantial cardio.

Measuring 2.3mm thick and weighing between 2.5g and 3.5g depending on size, it is also rated for 10ATM water resistance. Additionally, RingConn’s The One Ring features a built-in vibration motor that can alert users to elevated stress levels, prolonged inactivity and low battery. It can automatically detect workouts, sync health data with Apple Health and Google Health Connect, and store up to 10 days of information offline.

Battery-wise, RingConn claims that it can last up to 14 days on a single charge with vibration alerts disabled, or up to 12 days with the feature enabled. Meanwhile, its wireless charging case provides approximately 150 days of standby power.

It should be noted that this is not RingConn’s first collaboration with the fantasy franchise, however. Back in July, the company introduced a Lord of the Rings partnership alongside the launch of its Gen 3, offering film-themed rewards and promotional items to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring. Unlike this latest release, the initial collaboration did not involve a dedicated LOTR-themed version of the smart ring itself.

RingConn’s The One Ring limited edition wearable is priced at US$399 (~RM1,644), with pre-orders already available in selected markets. Unfortunately, neither The One Ring nor the initial Lord of the Rings collaboration is currently available in Malaysia, at least at this time.

For reference, the Gen 3 currently retails for RM1,599 in Malaysia, while the previous-generation Gen 2 goes for RM1,399. There is also the more affordable Gen 2 Air, which costs RM999 but is currently discounted to RM699 through Aeco.my, one of the brand’s official local distributors.

(Source: RingConn [1] [2])