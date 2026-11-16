The Ministry of Health (MOH) has disclosed a cybersecurity breach detected last week, on 12 November 2026. In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the ministry confirmed the incident while also asserting that its healthcare and patient treatment services remain unaffected and are operating normally. As such, the public can proceed with appointments and treatments at its facilities as usual.

The statement did not go into much detail on the incident, only revealing that it was limited to unauthorised access to a support file storage and sharing platform at one of its facilities. According to an initial investigation by the ministry’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT), the breach did not involve the encryption of its main databases.

Beyond that, the ministry explained that upon detecting the incident, it immediately blocked public access to the platform as a containment measure. It also implemented additional security systems at the affected facility, which include user password resets, server audits, and mandatory multi-factor authentication (MFA). Furthermore, MOH will work closely with the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) to address the incident while continuing to monitor its systems to ensure they remain secure.

In the meantime, the ministry advised the public to stay calm and avoid speculation. It also cautioned against downloading, possessing or distributing official government documents obtained unlawfully, stating that such activities constitute serious offences that are subject to legal action.

It is worth pointing out that this is not the first cybersecurity incident affecting MOH this year. Back in June, the ministry’s official website was hacked, prompting it to be temporarily taken down for security updates. This breach also comes amid other reports of cyberattacks in the country, including one allegedly affecting the Election Commission’s website.

Both NACSA and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have already warned that Malaysia could potentially become a target for cyberattacks, with the former raising the nation’s National Cyber Security Threat Level (NCTL) from Low to Medium as a precautionary measure. The government is also ramping up its defences against cybersecurity threats. As for MOH, it affirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest level of security for its information technology infrastructure, as well as ensuring the confidentiality of the public’s health data remains protected.

(Source: MOH via Facebook)