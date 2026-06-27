Update (27 June – 9am):

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has acknowledged the hacking incident affecting its official website, www.moh.gov.my, and said that immediate action is being taken to address the situation.

In a statement issued today, the ministry advised the public to refrain from accessing the website until further notice. Users are also urged not to click on any suspicious links or download files that may be associated with the compromised site.

MOH added that official health-related information will continue to be disseminated through its other official channels, including its social media platforms. The ministry apologised for any inconvenience caused and said it will provide further updates when available. It also stressed that safeguarding data security and ensuring the continuity of public services remain its top priorities.

Original story (27 June 2026 – 5:15am):

The main site of the Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (KKM) or Ministry of Health (MOH) is currently inaccessible. The government body appears to have taken it offline after it was allegedly the target of the hacker collective, Anonymous, during the early hours of the morning.

Prior to the MOH page going offline, a poster with the expletive “Server F***ed” was plastered across the page, along with the collective’s famous statement below it: We are Anonymous. We are Legion. We do not forgive. We do not forget. Expect us.

The government body has not released any statements at the time of writing.

This is a developing story…