The Election Commission (EC, or also known as SPR) is seeking a full report on an alleged cyberattack targeting its official website during the 16th Melaka State Election. Its chairman, Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun, said the commission has yet to receive the complete findings but is already working with the relevant authorities to strengthen its systems against potential threats.

For context, the 16th Melaka State Election is being held following the dissolution of the state Legislative Assembly on 23 September 2026. Early voting took place today on 10 November, while polling day is scheduled for 14 November.

Speaking to reporters after observing the early voting process at Sekolah Menengah Kem Terendak in Sungai Udang today, Ramlan said the EC had submitted an initial report to the relevant authorities. This includes working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and other parties to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

The EC has not disclosed further details about the alleged cyberattack, including its nature, extent or whether any systems or data were compromised. Ramlan added that the commission would issue an official statement once it has received the full report. He also expressed hope that the alleged attack would not affect the website, given its importance to the smooth running of the election.

This is so far among the latest reports of suspected cyberattacks in Malaysia, amid heightened concerns over the country’s cybersecurity situation. Last week, the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) raised Malaysia’s National Cyber Security Threat Level (NCTL) from Low to Medium, effective 4 November 2026, as a precautionary measure.

(Source: FMT)