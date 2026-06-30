The Ministry of Health (MOH) has taken down access to its official website. The downtime is temporary and is necessary for it to update and enhance its cybersecurity features, it says.

The move is clearly a reaction to the cyberattack and data breach that occurred last Saturday. To recap, the MOH main page went down during the wee hours of Saturday morning when it hacked, and the front page was replaced with an image of a dragon, with the expletive “Server F***ked” plastered across it. The hacker collective that executed the breach goes by the name Mushr00w, although they want people to believe that they are an offshoot of the hacker collective, Anonymous.

To be fair, the MOH main page never actually came back online since the attack; the government body removed the offensive graphics and simply replaced them with a simple “site is down” message. In other words, they updated the page with a more recent message, stating that the portal is now under renovation.