vivo is gearing up to release a new smartphone in Malaysia, as evidenced by the slew of teasers on its official social media accounts. The V80 will serve as the latest member of the brand’s midrange V lineup, joining the V80 Lite that debuted back in early September. It’s due to arrive on our shores pretty soon, with the launch date already set for next week. As revealed in the brand’s recent teasers, the handset will make its official local debut on Thursday, 19 November 2026 at 4 PM.

Aside from confirming the launch date, vivo revealed a few tidbits on the device. For starters, it sports a metal unibody build in a few finishes, namely Starwish Purple, Wander Green, and Vast Gray. The first of the three features what the brand is calling a 3D Stellar Design, which appears to include a sparkly pattern on the rear.

Looking beyond appearances, the device is confirmed to come with a 7,200mAh battery, much like the version launched in India. With this in mind, we can probably expect the other specifications to match as well. To recap, that model debuted with a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. This panel offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

Internally, the handset packs a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. In India, the phone comes equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. For photography, it features a 50MP Zeiss camera system comprising a Sony LYT 700V main sensor with OIS and autofocus, a Sony IMX882 telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, it gets a 50MP front camera.

Related Article vivo V80 Lite Now Official In Malaysia

In terms of connectivity, the device supports dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and eSIM. Other details include IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Ahead of the official launch, vivo has opened pre-bookings for the V80. Customers can pay a RM5 deposit to reserve a unit. Naturally, early birds are entitled to some perks. These include a RM200 rebate and a gift set worth RM518, which comprises the Buds Air 3, a 10,000mAh power bank, a v Selection Watch V5, and a magnetic phone tripod. This pre-order period will run until 18 November 2026. Of course, certain terms and conditions will apply.

(Source: vivo [1], [2])