Starlink has officially unveiled its second-generation portable satellite receiver, aptly named the Mini 2. As you may recall, leaks surrounding the device surfaced back in July, and as it turns out, they were accurate in revealing one of its biggest upgrades: a built-in, swappable battery.

“Get up to 4.5 hours of connectivity on a single charge with the quick-swap battery, or plug in with USB-C,” the company said in a post on its official X account. These additions are among the Mini 2’s main selling points, as the first-generation model only came with a DC power cable, requiring users to purchase a separate USB-C adapter for alternative power options.

Introducing Mini 2, the next-generation portable Starlink. Get up to 4.5 hours of connectivity on a single charge with the quick-swap battery, or plug in with USB-C. With built-in Wi-Fi, all you need is a clear view of the sky to get online in 60 seconds. Preorders are now open… pic.twitter.com/VRTuJZVBnH — Starlink (@Starlink) November 10, 2026

Specifications

The removable 71Wh battery is housed in a rectangular compartment at the rear of the dish, allowing users to swap it out when needed. Weighing approximately 1.08 pounds (490g), the battery also features its own USB-C charging port and a built-in indicator for checking its remaining capacity.

Another notable upgrade is the integrated Wi-Fi 6 modem, which offers coverage of up to 1,800 square feet. This is an improvement over the first-generation Mini’s Wi-Fi 5 modem, which provided coverage of up to 1,200 square feet.

Starlink also says the Mini 2 is considerably thinner, measuring just 21mm compared to 38.5mm on its predecessor. However, with both the battery and kickstand attached, the second-generation receiver weighs 1.6kg, whereas the original model weighs 1.16kg with its kickstand but without a battery.

The company also claims that the new model is more durable, featuring tougher materials and a redesigned enclosure alongside an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Unfortunately, it has yet to disclose the expected download and upload speeds.

Pricing And Availability

For now, the Mini 2 is available for pre-order exclusively to customers in the US who have received an invitation from Starlink. According to a Reddit user, the package is priced at US$999 (~RM4,070), although this includes considerably more than just the hardware.

The package includes the Mini 2 receiver, a USB-C power cable and one quick-swap battery. Buyers will also receive a full year of Starlink’s Roam Unlimited subscription, which provides unlimited data for activities such as streaming, video calls and road trips.

It remains to be seen whether Starlink will eventually bring the Mini 2 to Malaysia. However, the company has indicated that the receiver will expand to more markets soon, so local availability has not been ruled out.

(Source: Starlink official website / X account)