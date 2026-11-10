For those anticipating the local launch of the latest Xiaomi flagship smartphones, the wait is almost over. The brand has revealed when it is bringing the Xiaomi 18 Pro series to international markets, including our own.

As detailed on the company’s official website, the devices will officially debut next week, on 17 November 2026 at 9 PM Malaysia time. The event will mark the launch of both the Xiaomi 18 Pro and the beefier Pro Max on our shores. We’ve already had a chance to get acquainted with the latter back in September, which you can read about here.

In a set of teasers on Facebook, the phone maker also revealed the colour options for the duo. These include Velvet Red, Cosmic Blue, Black, and White. Notably, the selection differs slightly from the Chinese models. However, the exterior may not be the only difference between the regional variants, as the global versions may come with smaller batteries.

Series Specifications

Since the lineup already made its debut in China, the specifications aren’t exactly a secret. Both models feature 2K AMOLED displays with a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. Of course, the size is the main distinction between the two, with the regular Pro getting a 6.4-inch panel and the Pro Max sporting a 6.9-inch one. Both phones come with a hardware-level Privacy Display feature, which hides the screen’s contents from prying eyes.

Flipping the phones around, you’ll find the secondary display, which spans the camera deco. On the smaller sibling, the screen measures 2.7 inches. As for the larger model, the panel measures 2.9 inches. Screen dimensions notwithstanding, you get a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,000 nits of peak brightness.

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Under the hood, the Xiaomi 18 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor, while the Pro Max steps it up to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. In China, the handsets are offered with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, but that may change for our market. Furthermore, the global battery capacities are said to be 6,000mAh and 7,050mAh for the regular Pro and the Pro Max respectively.

Finally, the imaging system for the duo is identical. The main camera uses a 200MP 1/1.28-inch sensor with an f/1.67 aperture and OIS. This is accompanied by a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and 3.2x optical zoom, plus a 50MP ultrawide sensor with a 102-degree field of view. Over on the front, a 50MP selfie snapper lives in a punch-hole cutout. Other features of the devices include IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, as well as an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Reservation Perks

Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has opened reservations for the lineup, allowing prospective buyers to acquire 1,000 Mi Points. Additionally, customers pre-ordering the phones can unlock special add-on deals. These include a 15% discount on selected tablets, as well as up to 45% off on certain wearables. Further details are available on the dedicated page linked below.

(Source: Xiaomi)