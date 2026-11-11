The end of the year is approaching, and it’s about time to put those holiday plans into motion. Maybe you’ve already booked a getaway trip with loved ones. Or perhaps binge-watching dramas and catching live sports from the comfort of your home appeals to you more. You might be gearing up for the Grand Theft Auto VI launch, controller at the ready. Or maybe the year-end bonus has arrived, giving you the perfect excuse to finally get your dream phone.

Regardless of how you want to treat yourself this holiday season, CelcomDigi has you covered. As 2026 comes to a close, the telco’s year-end sale brings new ways to enjoy that hard-earned vacation.

Flagship Phones With Up To 3 Months Free On CelcomDigi Postpaid Plan

If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone, the Easy360 instalment programme can help you stretch your budget further. Available with selected CelcomDigi Postpaid and CelcomDigi One plans, it lets you get your hands on the latest smartphones without breaking the bank. And if you’re on the Postpaid 120 plan or above, you can save on phone bills too, with the telco offering up to three months free CelcomDigi Postpaid monthly plan fees.

The promotion covers a range of devices, including but not limited to:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra (256GB or 512GB)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (512GB)

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL 5G (512GB)

HONOR Magic V6 5G (512GB)

What’s more, you can enjoy even more savings with the following benefits:

RM300 extra trade-in bonus

0% profit rate for the first three months with Boost PayFlex

Additional freebies with selected Samsung devices

For added peace of mind, customers can get a 50% discount on PhoneCARE (Swap & Replace) for three months. Furthermore, the telco is offering 50% off on PhoneFIX, covering your repair needs. The service includes fixes for cracked screens, battery issues, liquid damage, and more. With all these perks in place, you can rest assured that your year-end bonus is well-spent.

Level Up With These GTA VI Deals

Beyond phones, there is something for the hardcore gamers out there as well, particularly those who have been counting down to the launch of GTA VI. As the first telco to offer exclusive deals for the title, CelcomDigi can help you complete your gaming setup just in time for the game’s release.

Get the GTA VI Standard Edition for free when you purchase a PlayStation 5 Disc Console (Slim) via Easy360 on a CelcomDigi One plan. Alternatively, the game is included in a special bundle, which is available as an outright purchase. Priced at RM2,999, it comprises the game and the PlayStation 5 Disc Console (Slim). These offers will be available starting from 19 November 2026. Finally, if the game is all that you’re missing, it can be yours for a special price of RM299 (RRP: RM339). Pre-orders are open now, so you can be ready for your return to Vice City.

Non-Stop Entertainment At Half-Price

Homebodies can look forward to streaming their favourite shows over the holidays, including drama and sports, with 50% off on the StreamMORE Asian & Sports Bundle. No streaming setup? No problem! The telco is also offering a variety of TVs via Easy360, including the Samsung 65″ Mini LED 4K Smart TV (2026). A free Soundbar T420 is also thrown into the mix for the perfect home theatre experience.

Stay In The Loop With 50% Off On Roaming Passes

For the folks seeking to satisfy their wanderlust, a reliable internet connection is a must. Fortunately, CelcomDigi is offering a 50% discount on its Monthly Roaming Pass, ensuring travellers can stay in touch with loved ones back home. What’s more, the passes are available without a contract, so there’s no need for any long-term commitments.

Whether you’ve been eyeing a new phone, the most-anticipated game of the year, an overseas trip, or just want to kick back and relax at home, CelcomDigi has a little something for your holiday needs. For more information on these deals, you can head over to CelcomDigi’s official website. The promotion will run from 11 November 2026 onwards. Of course, these offers are subject to the telco’s terms and conditions.

This article is brought to you by CelcomDigi.