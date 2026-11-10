Infinix announced the availability of the Xbook 14 Neo in Malaysia. The laptop can be purchased starting today via the brand’s official website and social media store pages, although at the time of writing, it should be noted that these pages aren’t live yet.

We’ve previously covered the appearance of the Xbook 14 Neo, when it first appeared on the SIRIM database last month. On the outside, we know that the laptop is designed to be an entry-level laptop, perhaps as a rival to the Apple Macbook Neo, as well as other brands.

To that end, the laptop boasts a weight of 1.2kg and a thickness of 17.4mm, along with an aluminium alloy top and carbon fibre base. Flip it open, and the Xbook 14 Neo shows off its 14-inch IPS display, which has a native resolution of FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) and a peak brightness of 300 nits. Not the brightest display, but again, it’s entry-level, so it’s best not to expect the world from it.

Beneath the hood, the Xbook 14 Neo comes in two CPU configurations, both of which are Intel: a Core i4-1315U and Core i5-1335U. Depending on the processor, you’ll also be getting different RAM capacities. Both models ship out with 8GB and either a 256GB or 512GB storage configuration. Both configurations are DDR4 RAM, however, instead of DDR5. But, once again, entry-level laptop. Oh, and both laptops are powered by a 55Wh battery that Infinix says delivers up to 10 hours of continuous use, plus support for 65W USB-C PD charging.

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Pricing for the Xbook 14 Neo starts at RM2,199 for the Core i3 model, which comes with 8GB+256GB configuration. The Core i5 model costs a little more at RM2,699, but it does offer the 8GB+512GB configuration.

The laptop is available in three colourways: Twilight Purple, Shadow Blue, and Volcano Grey.

(Source: Infinix, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok)